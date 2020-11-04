MercyOne North Iowa had more COVID-19 patients over the weekend than at any other time

Over the past month, overall positive cases and case rates of COVID-19 in Iowa have been trending upward. In Cerro Gordo County alone, test rates went from 7.9% to nearly 14%.
Over the weekend, that trend materialized with MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
According to a press release from the hospital, dated Nov. 2, MercyOne experienced "the highest number of COVID-19 patients since the beginning of the pandemic" over the weekend.
"We are adjusting our operations to ensure we continue to accommodate more patients while delivering safe care," the release stated.
Over the weekend, John Schantzen, a family medicine specialist with Kossuth Regional Health Center and provider for MercyOne North Iowa, posted on his own Facebook page that on Saturday, Oct. 31, MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City was out of hospital beds. When asked specifically about that, MercyOne said that there were "beds available" but wasn't able to provide a specific number. Schantzen was reached for comment, by phone, for the story, and, as of 11:20 a.m., has yet to respond.
Support Local Journalism
In the Mason City area, in March, when officials in the educational, governmental and health fields were figuring out how to best respond to COVID-19 and how disruptive a surge could be, they looked at converting dorms at the NIACC campus to a makeshift hospital if needed.
At the time, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said that the plan was just one component of what the department was developing as it continued to look at what the local surge might be.
"We’re involved in discussions for what we need to do and how we need to plan," he said. "We’re looking at developing our plan so that when the time comes the people that are involved can help initiate as efficiently as possible."
The plan still hasn't come as both CG Public Health and MercyOne have shifted strategies.
"It’s always better to keep patients in the hospital setting because there are so many aspects to keep track of and those can be problematic if you go off campus," MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader said in mid-October. He then added that he couldn't imagine such a plan would be necessary now unless all of the beds in the state of Iowa were filled.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
