MercyOne North Iowa had more COVID-19 patients over the weekend than at any other time

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the Mason City area, in March, when officials in the educational, governmental and health fields were figuring out how to best respond to COVID-19 and how disruptive a surge could be, they looked at converting dorms at the NIACC campus to a makeshift hospital if needed.

At the time, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft said that the plan was just one component of what the department was developing as it continued to look at what the local surge might be.

"We’re involved in discussions for what we need to do and how we need to plan," he said. "We’re looking at developing our plan so that when the time comes the people that are involved can help initiate as efficiently as possible."

The plan still hasn't come as both CG Public Health and MercyOne have shifted strategies.