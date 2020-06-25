MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive for COVID-19

A nurse at MercyOne North Iowa's Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
"As a result of community spread, a colleague of MercyOne North Iowa has contracted COVID-19," Marketing Director Stephanie Duckert said in an email Thursday afternoon. According to Duckert, MercyOne is following current clinical guidance and having the employee quarantine as a result.
In addition, Duckert said that MercyOne is working to curb risks wherever possible.
"We are continuing mandatory screening at entrances, requiring masks for all individuals, encouraging physical distancing and implementing extra cleaning measures," Duckert assured. "We ask for your thoughts and prayers for our colleague and thank you for your continued support."
Though MercyOne did not specifically say a nurse had tested positive for COVID-19, the employee's Facebook profile confirmed that they worked at the medical center as a nurse.
On Wednesday, Heritage Care and Rehabilitation confirmed that a staff member at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining as well.
According to Kara Koster, a marketing consultant for the ABCM Corporation, the parent company of Heritage, the case came from facility-wide testing that the company did this past week though not all of the results are in yet. She then added that despite the fact that Heritage just did testing, the 47-year-old ABCM facility will retest residents and staff after the result.
In the past two weeks in Cerro Gordo County, there has been a 70 percent increase in COVID-19 cases.
That statistic was shared by Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon where he reminded residents to "continue to take physical distancing seriously and wear a mask when out and about."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.