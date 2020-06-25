MercyOne North Iowa employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A nurse at MercyOne North Iowa's Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a result of community spread, a colleague of MercyOne North Iowa has contracted COVID-19," Marketing Director Stephanie Duckert said in an email Thursday afternoon. According to Duckert, MercyOne is following current clinical guidance and having the employee quarantine as a result.

In addition, Duckert said that MercyOne is working to curb risks wherever possible.

"We are continuing mandatory screening at entrances, requiring masks for all individuals, encouraging physical distancing and implementing extra cleaning measures," Duckert assured. "We ask for your thoughts and prayers for our colleague and thank you for your continued support."

Though MercyOne did not specifically say a nurse had tested positive for COVID-19, the employee's Facebook profile confirmed that they worked at the medical center as a nurse.

On Wednesday, Heritage Care and Rehabilitation confirmed that a staff member at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining as well.