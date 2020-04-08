MercyOne North Iowa considers furloughs, temporarily cuts salaries

MercyOne's priority is the care and safety of our colleagues, providers and the people in our local communities that we serve. Just as other businesses are being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, our hospital system is experiencing this as well. Federal and state mandates have banned all elective surgeries and procedures. We have postponed a significant number of non-urgent clinic appointments in an effort to keep our colleagues and our patients safe. While pausing this portion of our health care has allowed us to focus and prepare for the surge of COVID patients, we need to look at a variety of ways to keep our colleagues engaged and ensure our health system is positioned to serve the needs of our communities during and after the pandemic. Actions we have taken at this time include temporarily reducing leader salaries and reducing hours for colleagues in departments impacted by the reduced demand for services. We are also considering furloughs. This is a very fluid situation which requires us to be nimble in the way we serve our communities. We will continue to share information when possible.