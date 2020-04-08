MercyOne North Iowa considers furloughs, temporarily cuts salaries

Even as it focuses on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MercyOne North Iowa is also scaling back its staffing in other areas.
Federal and state mandates that have banned elective surgeries and procedures have forced the health system to cut the salaries of its leaders and reduced staff hours in departments where demand has significantly decreased, according to a statement issued by MercyOne. The hospital is also considering furloughs.
"This is a very fluid situation which requires us to be nimble in the way we serve our communities. We will continue to share information when possible," wrote spokesperson Stephanie Duckert in the statement.
MercyOne's decision comes as its parent company, Trinity Health, plans to furlough 2,500 employees at eight of its hospitals in Michigan, according to MLive.com.
The furloughs represent 10 percent of the staff. Trinity Health says its goal is “to bring back as many affected colleagues as possible at the appropriate time, as the situation evolves," according to the MLive.com story.
Trinity has also asked for furloughs from its mid-Atlantic region, where it operates five hospitals in the Pennsylvania suburbs, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Hospitals across the nation are furloughing staff. Hospital systems in Boston, Cincinnati, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Kansas have all announced cutbacks.
Below is MercyOne's full statement:
MercyOne's priority is the care and safety of our colleagues, providers and the people in our local communities that we serve. Just as other businesses are being impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, our hospital system is experiencing this as well. Federal and state mandates have banned all elective surgeries and procedures. We have postponed a significant number of non-urgent clinic appointments in an effort to keep our colleagues and our patients safe. While pausing this portion of our health care has allowed us to focus and prepare for the surge of COVID patients, we need to look at a variety of ways to keep our colleagues engaged and ensure our health system is positioned to serve the needs of our communities during and after the pandemic. Actions we have taken at this time include temporarily reducing leader salaries and reducing hours for colleagues in departments impacted by the reduced demand for services. We are also considering furloughs. This is a very fluid situation which requires us to be nimble in the way we serve our communities. We will continue to share information when possible.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.