MercyOne North Iowa appoints three new vice presidents

MercyOne North Iowa announced on Thursday three new leaders of three departments.

Ben Kofoot has been named vice president of support and ancillary services, Sara Peterson as vice president of service lines, and Mark Trammel as the vice president of finance.

“We are delighted to welcome these three seasoned professionals to our leadership team and look forward to the contributions they will undoubtedly bring to MercyOne North Iowa,” said MercyOne North Iowa President Rod Schlader.

