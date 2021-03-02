 Skip to main content
MercyOne NI foundation gifted annual scholarship by late doctor, wife
MercyOne NI foundation gifted annual scholarship by late doctor, wife

MercyOne North Iowa Foundation announced in a press release Tuesday the launch of The Dr. Steven Goetz and Barbara Scherder-Goetz Medical Scholarship.

Dr. Steven Goetz

The annual, $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to students pursuing degrees in laboratory science or nursing, and is funded by a donation made to the foundation by Goetz and Scherder-Goetz, whose immediate family is rooted in the medical community.

Goetz, who died of cancer last month, was a pathologist in North Iowa for nearly three decades until he retired in December 2020. Scherder-Goetz spent time as a pediatric nurse, and the couple's three children have each followed a career path in the medical field.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

