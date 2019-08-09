{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Jalaja Gundrathi has joined MercyOne Mason City Pediatric & Adolescent Care.

Gundrathi comes to Mason City from Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in Bronx, New York, where she completed a pediatrics residency.

Jalaja Gundrathi

Jalaja Gundrathi

Gundrathi joins the medical staff of Drs. Hashim Eldadah, Martin Meindl,  Jaffar Shaikh, Tami Wiegmann, Surabhi Kaul, and PA Diane Julius.

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is a connected system of health care facilities and services with more than 2,500 employees.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments