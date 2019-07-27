{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Surabhi Kaul has joined MercyOne Mason City Pediatric & Adolescent Care.

Kaul comes to Mason City from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston Medical School where she completed a Child Neurology Residency.

Kaul joins the medical staff of Hashim Eldadah, Martin Meindl, Jaffar Shaikh, Tami Wiegmann, and Diane Julius. 

