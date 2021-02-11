MercyOne Family Medicine Forest Park a health care finalist in annual Healthiest State awards

A local health care organization is in the running for an upcoming award from the Healthiest State Initiative.

MercyOne Family Medicine Forest Park is a health care finalist in the 2021 Healthiest State Annual Virtual Awards.

The public can watch the virtual awards ceremonies throughout the week of Feb. 15. The ceremonies will be broadcast live from Iowa Healthiest State Initiative's Facebook page, which can be found at Facebook.com/HealthiestIowa.

The schedule of ceremonies is as follows, and each one is set to begin at 6 p.m.:

Feb. 15: Workplace Award categories (small, medium and large)

Feb. 16: Early Care Award categories (small and large) and Individual Award

Feb. 17: K-12 School Award, Out-of-School Award, Health Care Award

Feb. 18: Healthy Hometown Powered by Wellmark Community Award

Also a finalist in the health care category is Primary Health Care at Mercy Family Practice Residency Program in Des Moines.

The Healthiest State Initiative is a nonprofit organization which seeks to make Iowa the nation's healthiest state.

To check for winners and other updates throughout the week, visit IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

