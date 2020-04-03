MercyOne expands virtual visit capabilities

Virtual Visits are not for emergency situations. If experiencing a life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1. For those who have mild symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, call your primary care physician office to determine if a Virtual Visit is appropriate. You may also call MercyOne Family Healthline at 641-428-7777. The nurse will instruct you on the best next steps for your care and whether you qualify for testing, based on your symptoms. For general questions call the COVID-19 call center at 641-494-3543, 641-494-3546 or 641-494-3547. COVID-19 testing will not be performed in the MercyOne North Iowa Emergency Department.