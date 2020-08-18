You are the owner of this article.
Mercy One North Iowa adds new doctor to its staff
Mercy One North Iowa adds new doctor to its staff

MercyOne hospital in Mason City

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

 Jaci Smith
John Lee Mercy One North Iowa

Lee

For the latest addition to its staff of doctors, Mercy One North Iowa went local. About as local as possible.

New doctor of osteopathy John Lee joins the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center as a native of Mason City and a graduate from North Iowa Area Community College.

According to a press release from Mercy One, Lee, who specializes in surgical pathology and cytopathology, first became interested in medicine by watching his father practice as a physician. "When he was in medical school he gravitated towards pathology because it gave him the opportunity to help people and provide patient care while being able to work in the lab," the release goes on to note. Surgical pathology, in particular, involves removing tissue from patients in order to study it and make a diagnosis. 

Lee just wrapped up his med school residency in June of this year. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

