Mercy One North Iowa adds new doctor to its staff

According to a press release from Mercy One, Lee, who specializes in surgical pathology and cytopathology, first became interested in medicine by watching his father practice as a physician. "When he was in medical school he gravitated towards pathology because it gave him the opportunity to help people and provide patient care while being able to work in the lab," the release goes on to note. Surgical pathology, in particular, involves removing tissue from patients in order to study it and make a diagnosis.