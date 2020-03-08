MCRHC continues to expand health care facilities, services

The Mitchell County Regional Health Center is continuing to expand, both in facility space and services offered.
Last year, the Osage hospital added 24,000 square feet of space and renovated nearly 17,000 square feet to create a new entrance and registration area, as well as provide more room for physical, occupational and speech therapy.
This year a 6,189 square-foot surgery expansion is underway. Completion is targeted for late this fall.
MCRHC CEO Shelly Russell said the volume of surgical procedures at the hospital has increased significantly over the past couple of years due to the hiring of a full-time surgeon.
However, the current surgical area isn’t big enough to handle some orthopedic procedures, such as joint replacement, according to Russell. This means patients have to leave the community to have those surgeries done.
The hospital presently has just one OR suite and one same-day procedure room.
“That limits what we can do,” Russell said.
The expansion will include an additional OR suite, three more same-day procedure rooms, plus a two-bay post-anesthetic care unit where patients can recover after surgery, according to Jenilee Teeling, regional director of surgical services.
She said surgery scheduling is “getting bottlenecked” because the same-day procedure room doubles as a recovery room.
The surgical expansion also will make it easier to sterilize large pieces of equipment, according to Russell.
Scott Blum from Accord Architecture is the architect for the surgical expansion project. Kingland Construction is the general contractor.
The addition completed in 2019 included a new entrance with a canopy, a combined registration area, space for new physicians, and the therapy expansion that nearly tripled the department’s space.
The therapy expansion doubled the size of the rehab gym, meaning more equipment could be added.
On the occupational and speech therapy side, a pediatric room and two other treatment rooms were added, as well as office space and a reception area.
Kayley Schulz, who was hired as a full-time occupational therapist two and a half years ago, said she and Kelly Heckstein, the full-time speech and language pathologist hired a year ago, were “functioning out of a closet” before the expansion.
Schulz and Heckstein said the expansion has allowed them to increase the number of adult and pediatric patients they treat.
In May 2019 they reached out to surrounding schools and daycare centers to offer free screening for children with delays in speech, handwriting and other skills. Those screenings resulted in 16 new pediatric patients.
Schulz and Heckstein plan to offer the free screenings again this spring.
The new pediatric treatment room, which has lots of toys and educational games, is a welcoming space for kids coming in for therapy sessions, according to Heckstein.
“They look forward to it,” she said.
An expanded hospital gift shop opened in June 2019. Russell said MCRHC had a gift shop before, but it was very small.
The gift shop, which is run by volunteers from the hospital auxiliary, now sells fresh flowers and recently added clothing.
The hospital cafeteria also was renovated as part of last year’s expansion project to enhance its appearance and add seating along the windows.
Russell said the cafeteria is open to the public, noting coffee clubs meet there several times a week.
MCRHC serves a geographic area that goes far beyond Mitchell County because of the access it provides to primary care, according to Russell. In addition to the hospital, the center has three clinics – one in Osage, one in St. Ansgar and one in Riceville.
Russell said MCRHC is adding 150 new patients to its system per month.
Elaine Barreca, senior director of public relations at MCRHC, said the primary care providers pride themselves on being able to offer same day/next day service. This means they try to see patients on the same day they call for an appointment if possible, and if they can’t they schedule the appointment for the next day.
Russell said she can’t stress enough how great the entire team is at MCRHC, noting the small size of the hospital and its clinics create a family atmosphere.
“They are not just patients coming in,” she said. “They are our neighbors and friends. It’s personal.”