MCRHC continues to expand health care facilities, services

Schulz and Heckstein plan to offer the free screenings again this spring.

The new pediatric treatment room, which has lots of toys and educational games, is a welcoming space for kids coming in for therapy sessions, according to Heckstein.

“They look forward to it,” she said.

An expanded hospital gift shop opened in June 2019. Russell said MCRHC had a gift shop before, but it was very small.

The gift shop, which is run by volunteers from the hospital auxiliary, now sells fresh flowers and recently added clothing.

The hospital cafeteria also was renovated as part of last year’s expansion project to enhance its appearance and add seating along the windows.

Russell said the cafeteria is open to the public, noting coffee clubs meet there several times a week.

MCRHC serves a geographic area that goes far beyond Mitchell County because of the access it provides to primary care, according to Russell. In addition to the hospital, the center has three clinics – one in Osage, one in St. Ansgar and one in Riceville.

Russell said MCRHC is adding 150 new patients to its system per month.