Mayor Bill Schickel has announced he will be retiring as general manager of KCMR-FM Radio next year.
Schickel, 68, has held the post since 1996. He said his last day will be March 31, 2020.
“The KCMR board has a good succession plan in place,” Schickel said. “One of my goals between now and then will be to assist the board in hiring a new general manager.”
“I am more than grateful to our listeners, incredible staff, volunteers, broadcast partners, underwrites, sponsors and benefactors,” Schickel said. “With the leadership of a great board, KCMR Radio is positioned extremely well for the future.”
“This transition will allow me to focus my energy in some new areas.”
Schickel said he plans to continue in his capacity as Mason City mayor.
