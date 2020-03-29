Matt Curtis NIACC Pappajohn Center March Entrepreneur of the Month

Matt Curtis of Wayne’s Ski & Cycle in Mason City is the NIACC March 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month.
Matt Curtis purchased Wayne’s Ski & Cycle in 2004. Curtis had never thought of being an entrepreneur or owning a business before. But when the previous owner, Wayne, approached him about buying the business, Matt realized how much he liked the idea.
“I followed the dream that I didn’t even know I had,” he said. “I discovered I wouldn’t have to wear a tie or work for a corporation. I loved the lifestyle, working around all the things I liked to do, and I liked selling. It’s rewarding to learn about the new products and technologies and help customers better enjoy their lifestyle through better products.”
Matt had been working at Wayne’s off and on since 1992, first while he attended NIACC and later when he moved back to Mason City to pursue a career in human resources. Wayne’s was originally founded in 1976 as part of a regional chain of sporting goods stores. Its continued presence in Mason City has been in large part due to the dedication and buy-in of its employees, and is an example of the importance of succession planning for a locally owned and operated business.
Wayne’s Ski & Cycle has now been operating continuously in Mason City for 44 years.
You have free articles remaining.
After Curtis purchased Wayne’s Ski & Cycle, they moved from their downtown Mason City location to a new building on the west side of town.
“It was the right decision at the time,” Curtis said. “We needed the space and the accessibility.”
Now, almost 20 years later, Wayne’s Ski & Cycle has moved back to downtown Mason City in a newly renovated, spacious building. Curtis worked with the NIACC Pappajohn Center & SBDC during the move downtown through the process of purchasing and renovating the new building.
One of Curtis' most important entrepreneurial lessons: “If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that you have to take a chance.”
Business is always changing and evolving – what worked 20 years ago isn’t necessarily what works today. Curtis has worked to keep Wayne’s Ski & Cycle nimble and relevant. This has included finding a new business niche like seasonal ski swap events, establishing a culture of employee buy-in that’s open to suggestions and new ideas, and moving the business location back to downtown Mason City.
Curtis has been adjusting to the current turbulent times caused by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Curbside pickup and dropoff, home dropoff and delivery, and online shopping plus local delivery are some of the ways Wayne’s Ski & Cycle is working to keep their customers on the road while also limiting the spread of the virus.
In partnership with North Iowa’s Small Business Development Center, the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center provides tools, support, and resources to Iowa’s entrepreneurs.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.