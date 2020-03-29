Matt Curtis NIACC Pappajohn Center March Entrepreneur of the Month

Matt Curtis of Wayne’s Ski & Cycle in Mason City is the NIACC March 2020 Entrepreneur of the Month.

Matt Curtis purchased Wayne’s Ski & Cycle in 2004. Curtis had never thought of being an entrepreneur or owning a business before. But when the previous owner, Wayne, approached him about buying the business, Matt realized how much he liked the idea.

“I followed the dream that I didn’t even know I had,” he said. “I discovered I wouldn’t have to wear a tie or work for a corporation. I loved the lifestyle, working around all the things I liked to do, and I liked selling. It’s rewarding to learn about the new products and technologies and help customers better enjoy their lifestyle through better products.”

Matt had been working at Wayne’s off and on since 1992, first while he attended NIACC and later when he moved back to Mason City to pursue a career in human resources. Wayne’s was originally founded in 1976 as part of a regional chain of sporting goods stores. Its continued presence in Mason City has been in large part due to the dedication and buy-in of its employees, and is an example of the importance of succession planning for a locally owned and operated business.

Wayne’s Ski & Cycle has now been operating continuously in Mason City for 44 years.

