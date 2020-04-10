Mason City's The Dimensional Group helps with medical equipment shortage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Dimensional Group, in conjunction with Angstrom Precision Molding, Inc. and help from CIRAS of Iowa State University, has begun manufacturing a new face shield and halo component that will be available to doctors and nurses.

Production on the face shields began Wednesday, and shipments to hospitals and facilities began Friday.

“Our goal with this project was to bring a quality PPE product to the market as quickly as possible to aid our front line health workers. We felt it was important to partner with Angstrom – another strong Iowa company – to keep the costs as low as possible and maintain as much supply as we could. In the end what we have is a complete face shield for $1.25 that can be mass manufactured at upwards of 50-60,000 a week,” said Adam Gold, owner of The Dimensional Group.

The partnership between The Dimensional Group and Angstrom Precision Molding, Inc., was created in late March, following encouragement from Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS).