Mason City's Market 124 heads outdoors

In total, Wold said she's hoping to have eight tables for outside seating that will eventually run along the sidewalk in Market 124's parking lot as well as the part of its sidewalk on Second Street Northeast. But Wold clarified that "that's all subjective" (plans submitted to the city have the possibility of 16 table sets).

The move is one of a several Market 124's making as it, like numerous business across the area, has seen a sizable downturn in customers these past two months.

Wold said that Market 124 will also start having art classes in its parking lot are and that she's scratching trying to "think of ways to get more income."

Businesses around the country are making the move outside as well as spring turns to summer and COVID-19 continues to be a concern.