Mason City's Market 124 heads outdoors

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of changes for businesses in the past two months: abbreviated hours, senior citizen-only hours, protective mask enforcement, reduced seating and carryout only for restaurants.
Like everyone else, owners are adapting to uncertain times and trying to find what works for them and their business.
In the case of Mason City's Market 124, that's meant moving outdoors.
According to owner Katie Wold, there were plans to eventually expand to outdoor seating for Three on the Tree Coffee & Cafe but pandemic concerns sped up the timeline.
"When the state was back open at 50%, we went ahead and opened up and we didn’t have people coming in and it was in an effort to make people feel more comfortable," Wold said.
In total, Wold said she's hoping to have eight tables for outside seating that will eventually run along the sidewalk in Market 124's parking lot as well as the part of its sidewalk on Second Street Northeast. But Wold clarified that "that's all subjective" (plans submitted to the city have the possibility of 16 table sets).
The move is one of a several Market 124's making as it, like numerous business across the area, has seen a sizable downturn in customers these past two months.
Wold said that Market 124 will also start having art classes in its parking lot are and that she's scratching trying to "think of ways to get more income."
Businesses around the country are making the move outside as well as spring turns to summer and COVID-19 continues to be a concern.
Within the past week, outlets in cities such as Jacksonville, Florida, Owensboro, Kentucky, Sacramento, California and Norfolk, Virginia have run stories about outside seating changes helping businesses "make up for the losses they’ll see with chairs inside the place."
In Indianapolis, local news station WTHR reported that "The city's Department of Public Works is preparing to close five major corridors to allow restaurants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic to expand outdoor seating" and that such seating could run until as late as the Fourth of July. One restaurant expanding into parking lots or certain streets could double the number of diners it would be able to service while observing social distancing standards.
For Mason City in particular, that's meant local government moving toward interim permitting for outdoor expansion at a time when businesses are tweaking their approach.
Mason City Director of Development Services Steven van Steenhuyse said that the move would allow businesses to get a permit while waiting for required permanent approval from the city council.
"It’s all about trying to make it easier for these businesses to expand outside," van Steenhuyse said.
At least part of the city's motivation in making the change is that more businesses have been looking at outdoor seating as a way to address pandemic concerns. Van Steenhuyse himself said that it's pretty likely that the city will get more applications for such permitting and that it's just one kind of assistance local government can offer.
"Anything we can do to help our small businesses get going."
