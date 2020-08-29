Mason City's Main Event up for sale

-
When Tim Latham went in on buying what is now the Main Event with then-business partner Joe Paulsen in 2015, the modest space on the south end of downtown had sat vacant for a number of years.
The natural decline of the building was significant enough that getting through the front door wasn't even a possibility. At the time, Latham and Paulsen had to climb through a window because a sagging roof made the door stick in place.
"The building was to the point where it almost needed to be torn down. As we got going and saw that we were spending a lot of money to renovate the building, we decided we had to look at it differently," Latham said at the time.
Almost five years later, as Latham looks to sell the establishment, it is a vastly different space.
Once the Main Event got up and running, and Latham's wife Kris came on to help, the 200-person venue hosted all manner of community events.
"We’ve had a lot of benefits," Latham said. "We've had comedy shows, we’ve had politicians come, funeral lunches, bridal showers, wedding rehearsals, we're huge for graduations and we've had businesses during the day."
That part of it, the interacting with so many different parts of the community in so many different scenarios, is one of the things the Lathams love most about their time spent running the Main Event. "I met a lot of nice people. My wife and I met a lot of nice people. We really enjoyed that part of it," Latham said.
One of the most meaningful events for them to host was a fundraising benefit for Elliot Burgos, the Harding Elementary student who later died from cancer-related complications at age 9. For that, they felt glad just to help out in their own small way.
But even working heartwarming events is demanding. Particularly with a staff of two, plus a few volunteers. Add to that the fact that Latham also works in real estate and as a county board supervisor for Cerro Gordo, and that there's still an ongoing pandemic that makes indoor live events unfeasible, there's a rationale for wanting to step away.
"Business was fair but it got to a place with COVID and we have 11 grandkids and we were missing too many things with them," Latham said.
So now the plan is to sell.
Latham is clear-eyed that it might be hard getting back what he and his wife helped put into the place or that they'll even be able to sell it at all.
"It ain’t the end of the world, and if we don’t get it sold we may have to open back up when things calm down," he said.
As for what he'd like to see become of the space if it sells, Latham isn't overly attached: "It would be great if it could stay like something we could have it but as the downtown develops, it’s close enough that it could be a little restaurant or a bar."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Jared McNett
Reporter
