Mason City's Main Event up for sale

"Business was fair but it got to a place with COVID and we have 11 grandkids and we were missing too many things with them," Latham said.

So now the plan is to sell.

Latham is clear-eyed that it might be hard getting back what he and his wife helped put into the place or that they'll even be able to sell it at all.

"It ain’t the end of the world, and if we don’t get it sold we may have to open back up when things calm down," he said.

As for what he'd like to see become of the space if it sells, Latham isn't overly attached: "It would be great if it could stay like something we could have it but as the downtown develops, it’s close enough that it could be a little restaurant or a bar."

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette.

