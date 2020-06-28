Mason City's lone North End Mexican restaurant likes to keep it local

Villegas said La Fiesta was shut down for the rest of March, as well as all of April and most of May. When La Fiesta re-opened, Villegas said that a slow but steady stream of patrons started to come back in.

Since it has re-opened, a big to-do for La Fiesta has been its gorditas, which come in two varieties: one deep-fried and one cooked on a griddle. Both of them are handmade and filled with cheese. Neither have anything to do with what Taco Bell offers, which is basically a pita by another name.

"I love Taco Bell gorditas but it is totally different from the homemade gorditas we make," Villegas said. In fact, the gordita de queso owes more to the Salvadoran pupusa (griddle cake) than a typical Mexican gordita. Instead of just regular cheese though it blends cheese with red sauce and gives the finished product an orange color.

Of any item on the menu, Villegas said that she most enjoys the enchilada options. "Our enchiladas, we actually fry the handmade tortilla within the sauce, then roll it up with cheese or chicken, whatever they would like," Villegas said. For toppings there could be sauteed potatoes, carrots, onions, lettuce and sour cream.