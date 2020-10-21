Mason City's Cost of Living remains one of the lowest in the region

In the latest report, Mason City's cost-of-living score sits at 88.9, which a release from the Chamber of Commerce points out "compares very favorably to other cities in Iowa and surrounding states: Dubuque (90.0), Ames (98.7), Peoria (91.1), St. Cloud (101.1), Sioux Falls (103.4) and Lincoln (95.0)."

One strong point in the score, which is particularly relevant when food chain disruption and scarcity are both possible, is Mason City's grocery index of 89.9, which compares more than favorably to Honolulu at 176.8, New York at 151.7, and Juneau at 136.6. That comes at a time when recent statistics from the Bureau of Labor show that the indexes for meat, poultry, fish and eggs all fell 0.4 percent in September, as did those for fruits and vegetables.

"With more people at home during the day, and more people cooking meals, this is a significant bellwether," Chamber President & CEO Robin Anderson said in the release.

Per their own website, The Cost of Living Index measures "regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile" and factors in 90,000 prices covering 60 different items.