Mason City's Cost of Living remains one of the lowest in the region
Mason City's Cost of Living remains one of the lowest in the region

Mason City aerial

Population:

  • 2000: 29,312
  • 2010: 28,079
  • 2017: 27,453
  • 2018: 27,093

Incorporated: 1869

Named after: The name 'Mason City' was adopted in 1855 after a founder's son, Mason Long. The town had several names before 1855 including Shibboleth, Masonic Grove, and Masonville.

Total workforce: 14,448

Median household income: $49,656

Average commute to work: 16.2 minutes

Workforce not in town: About 52 percent

Distance to:

• Des Moines: 120 miles, or about 1 hour and 50 minutes

• Minneapolis/St. Paul: 137 miles, or about 2 hours and 10 minutes

Nearly a year ago, a Cost of Living Index Report, announced by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and produced by the Council for Community and Economic Research, found that Mason City had some of the lower costs of living for comparable cities in the region and across the state. 

Scoring an 89 (100 is considered average), Mason City fared better than Dubuque (91.9) and Ames (100.4), as well as: Sioux Falls, South Dakota (91.9); Lincoln, Nebraska (93.0); Peoria, Illinois (93.2); and St. Cloud, Minnesota (100.3). 

A year later, even with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, that number has actually gone down in the latest report.

Just slightly, though. 

In the latest report, Mason City's cost-of-living score sits at 88.9, which a release from the Chamber of Commerce points out "compares very favorably to other cities in Iowa and surrounding states: Dubuque (90.0), Ames (98.7), Peoria (91.1), St. Cloud (101.1), Sioux Falls (103.4) and Lincoln (95.0)."

One strong point in the score, which is particularly relevant when food chain disruption and scarcity are both possible, is Mason City's grocery index of 89.9, which compares more than favorably to Honolulu at 176.8, New York at 151.7, and Juneau at 136.6. That comes at a time when recent statistics from the Bureau of Labor show that the indexes for meat, poultry, fish and eggs all fell 0.4 percent in September, as did those for fruits and vegetables. 

"With more people at home during the day, and more people cooking meals, this is a significant bellwether," Chamber President & CEO Robin Anderson said in the release. 

Per their own website, The Cost of Living Index measures "regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, excluding taxes and non-consumer expenditures, for professional and managerial households in the top income quintile" and factors in 90,000 prices covering 60 different items. 

Based on the numbers, the least expensive urban area in the country is Harlingen, Texas (75.6), followed by its neighboring city of McAllen (77.6) and then Kalamazoo, Michigan at 77.9.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

