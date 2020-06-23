Mason City testing site for COVID-19 to move

After three months of offering tests for COVID-19 at the North Iowa Fairgrounds in Mason City, MercyOne is moving elsewhere this week.
On Thursday, June 25, MercyOne North Iowa will begin running tests from a location at 600 First St. SW to those who have been screened and referred.
To be tested at the drive-through site, located between Monroe Avenue and the railroad underpass, patients must first be scheduled for testing via MercyOne Family Health Line or by their provider. Those administering the tests would look for symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and then make recommendations on next steps based on specific symptoms.
Tuesday, June 23, saw the highest number of individuals testing positive in Cerro Gordo County, 23, since testing began in March. Based on data maintained by the state, the positive test rate in Cerro Gordo County has been around 1.6%.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
