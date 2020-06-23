Mason City testing site for COVID-19 to move

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After three months of offering tests for COVID-19 at the North Iowa Fairgrounds in Mason City, MercyOne is moving elsewhere this week.

On Thursday, June 25, MercyOne North Iowa will begin running tests from a location at 600 First St. SW to those who have been screened and referred.

To be tested at the drive-through site, located between Monroe Avenue and the railroad underpass, patients must first be scheduled for testing via MercyOne Family Health Line or by their provider. Those administering the tests would look for symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath and then make recommendations on next steps based on specific symptoms.