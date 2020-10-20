 Skip to main content
Mason City set to demolish more than 100-year-old abandoned building on North End
For years now, a stretch of property in Mason City's North End has set vacant and fallen into disrepair. Soon enough, the more-than-100-year-old Marsden Building will be demolished. 

In the late-1910s through the 1930s, on Mason City's North End, the strip of properties that ran from 1450 to 1454 N. Federal Ave. operated as a series of grocery stores. There was William Marsden Grocery, Marcus Mardsen Grocer, O.F. Repp Grocery and William White Grocery, as well as C.T. Boline Meats. 

Later down the line, those properties accommodated as diverse of interests as a clothing store, a can redemption center and the state health department. 

For years now, though, those properties have sat vacant and steadily accumulated wear. 

Soon enough, they will be no more. The city is set to demolish the existing 111-year-old Marsden Building after concluding an asbestos abatement. 

According to Mason City Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse, the demolition comes only after local officials ran through a number of other options first.

"The building is severely compromised," he said. "If we thought there was a way to save it, we would’ve. We tried to find a buyer but the roof is in very bad shape. The roof is trashed."

Before starting off on the demolition process, Van Steenhuyse said that the city worked with the owner to get commitments to make the building safer and more presentable. That agreement resulted in new windows for the facilities.

After that, Van Steenhuyse said that officials hammered out a deal where the owner would deed the building over to the city if a buyer wasn't found before 2019 was up. The owner didn't and so the city took ownership.

Marsden Building to be demoed

Over the years, this stretch of property on the North End has been occupied by grocers, clothiers and can redeemers. 

In 2020, the city has made progress on a number of blighted properties in the area. 

According to a monthly report read by City Administrator Aaron Burnett at a September city council meeting, the city has overseen the demolition or renovation of 10 "chronically blighted properties" in the past year and is working with 10 more to reach compliance, while 15 others are starting the compliance process. 

However, Van Steenhuyse said that the city didn't go through the same 657A.10A process, which lays out how and when a city can petition for the title of a property, with the Marsden Building that it might with others. 

Going into the next year, such matters of code enforcement won't take much of a backseat to other municipal issues as a number of city officials identified blight concerns as a top priority to focus on. For blight issues, At-Large Council member Paul Adams pointed out that it's a multi-faceted concern: "When I say blight enforcement it’s also code enforcement and trying to get compliance from property owners." 

Finding a home

One vacant property in town that Mason City officials are still trying to find new occupants for is Mohawk Square on North Georgia Avenue. Since the roof collapsed after heavy storm damage in May 2019, there's been little activity at the space that once held services such as Iowa Legal Aid and the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health

"We’ve been working with the owners on trying to find a potential buyer on that," Van Steenhuyse said.

But as of now, no one has moved forward.

And though Van Steenhuyse wouldn't speculate on why there hasn't been a deal made yet, he did say that there are things that make it a difficult renovation. 

Building up

While city officials are tearing certain buildings down and looking to find occupants for existing properties, new buildings are going up as well. 

In the parking lot off of Fourth Street Southwest that is shared by Planet Fitness on one end and Harbor Freight on the other, construction workers are developing a site for what will eventually be a T-Mobile store.

As of now there is no outright T-Mobile store in the area but there is a Metro PCS by T-Mobile store at Indianhead Square

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

