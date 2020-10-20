Mason City set to demolish more than 100-year-old abandoned building on North End

Before starting off on the demolition process, Van Steenhuyse said that the city worked with the owner to get commitments to make the building safer and more presentable. That agreement resulted in new windows for the facilities.

After that, Van Steenhuyse said that officials hammered out a deal where the owner would deed the building over to the city if a buyer wasn't found before 2019 was up. The owner didn't and so the city took ownership.

In 2020, the city has made progress on a number of blighted properties in the area.

According to a monthly report read by City Administrator Aaron Burnett at a September city council meeting, the city has overseen the demolition or renovation of 10 "chronically blighted properties" in the past year and is working with 10 more to reach compliance, while 15 others are starting the compliance process.