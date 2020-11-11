Mason City Servpro gives back to vets

Nick Foley, a marketing manager for Servpro in Mason City, has a goal.

By the end of the month, Foley wants to have facilitated 25 cleanings for veterans in the North Iowa area. As someone who has had multiple family members serve, Foley said he sees it as a small way for the business to help out.

"Even if they don’t think it’s a big deal, the sacrifice they did is something I never had to undergo," he said.

According to Foley, this is the first time the local outlet for the cleaning and restoration chain has done something such as this.

"I really I thought it might be a good way for employers to reach out and thank their folks," he said. "What we really wanted to do is find a way to care for and thank our veterans in a meaningful way and something that is right in our wheelhouse is cleaning carpets."

To make that work a reality, Foley said he's worked with veterans affairs departments in counties across north Iowa, including in Cerro Gordo.

At a meeting for the county's VA board in September, Foley discussed a plan with Director Maria Deike to have the department sponsor five to 10 veterans for the service which is half off the normal price.