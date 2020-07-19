Mason City sandwich shop overwhelmed by local support

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jared McNett Reporter Follow Jared McNett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Keith Koller has been going to some form or fashion of Awe'z Sandwich Shop in Mason City for 52 years.

When he was a kid, he would chow down on a Maid Rite at Shill's on North Federal Avenue. Back then, he would go with his family every Saturday to partake.

If he was feeling particularly mischievous, he'd sneak down to the basement and pilfer a few pickles. It loomed large enough in his family that it wasn't at all weird for his sister to gift his brother with a t-shirt from the establishment.

"He still has it," Koller recalled.

Even when Koller moved to Arizona, he'd think about the restaurant. Anytime he came back to visit, he'd make one of his first stops to the restaurant even after it moved to 629 S. Federal Ave. and changed names to "Pro's Sandwich Shop." When he finally moved back to town, he kept going because he cares about the place. He wants it to remain a staple of Mason City.

So when Koller ran into now owner Lois Awe at Fairway last week and she told him that business that week had been as bad as it had during any point of the pandemic, Koller took to social media to spur action.