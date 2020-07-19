Mason City sandwich shop overwhelmed by local support

Keith Koller has been going to some form or fashion of Awe'z Sandwich Shop in Mason City for 52 years.
When he was a kid, he would chow down on a Maid Rite at Shill's on North Federal Avenue. Back then, he would go with his family every Saturday to partake.
If he was feeling particularly mischievous, he'd sneak down to the basement and pilfer a few pickles. It loomed large enough in his family that it wasn't at all weird for his sister to gift his brother with a t-shirt from the establishment.
"He still has it," Koller recalled.
Even when Koller moved to Arizona, he'd think about the restaurant. Anytime he came back to visit, he'd make one of his first stops to the restaurant even after it moved to 629 S. Federal Ave. and changed names to "Pro's Sandwich Shop." When he finally moved back to town, he kept going because he cares about the place. He wants it to remain a staple of Mason City.
So when Koller ran into now owner Lois Awe at Fairway last week and she told him that business that week had been as bad as it had during any point of the pandemic, Koller took to social media to spur action.
"COVID has taken a serious toll and money is running out. Even with the small loans that were available, our precious loose meat sandwich shop is in peril. If you like this place, it’s time to show our love. Don’t let this treasure fail. This is one of Mason City’s gems," he posted.
Community love
The response was almost immediate.
Lois Awe said that business was intense enough that the restaurant actually ran out of meat and ice cream one day, which meant her husband, Allen, had to make a Fairway run just to keep up.
"Crazy. Overwhelmingly crazy. And humbling. I can’t even express how humbling it is," Awe said about the turnout her restaurant got.
According to her, in terms of raw numbers, Awe'z made more in one day this week than it did all of last week when she said things were "scary." Less than a week after wondering about future business, Awe had a resoundingly positive answer.
But as elated as she is, Awe is saddened by one small thing.
"The busy is great, but I don’t have the ability to thank everyone. I don’t have the ability to give them the thanks that I really want to give them," Awe said. "I want to hug everyone that comes in. So that’s really hard for me. Not being able to express the thanks as much as I’d like to."
At least two things in recent weeks made it tougher for Awe'z Sandwich Shop: $20,000 in state grant money for COVID-19 relief ran out after eight weeks and old habits.
Awe said that when the pandemic first got serious here, customers came out in force. But that support slowly tapered off as the virus didn't let up enough to quell people's fears.
"I think people only thought this was going to last for a couple of months, myself included. I made a point to go to certain places that were small and family owned, but then you just get back into your groove and don’t do it," Awe said.
And that's what happened for her store as well.
As for the grant money, that had to be spent over an allotted amount of time and went toward payroll costs. Even though it's gone, Awe still considers it a life saver.
"If we hadn’t had that, we wouldn’t be open right now."
All about love
Not that money has been much of what Awe has focused on since she's owned the restaurant. She's clear and concise about that.
"If this place was about making money, we’d have never come in," Awe said.
It's about way more than that in her mind: "This place is all about love. That’s what it’s about."
Love and a legacy.
Awe said she wants the business to be open for another 60 years. Five generations of her family have worked in this shop at some point, and she hopes to add to that.
Customers such as Koller just want to aid in that quest however they can. As he said himself, "This city does not want to lose Awe'z."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.