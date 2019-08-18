Okay, so there's little chance that Wright on the Park's fourth annual murder mystery fundraiser will hem so closely to a 70-year-old board game but it will give participants an opportunity to make their own deductions.
For three nights, over the weekend of Aug. 23, amateur sleuths will attempt to solve a wedding gone wrong at the Historic Park Inn Hotel in the 1980s. So there's a greater than 0 percent chance that fake blood might ruin some poor soul's velvet blazer.
According to Wright on the Park board member and event chair Julie Bauer, each year the mystery is completely written by members of the committee and volunteer actors help bring the whodunit to life. Previous years have taken place in the late 1800s to early 1900s so this year's event, entitled "Deadly Beloved," has hurtled further into the "future."
During the event, participants first gather in the Park Inn ballroom. Once the murder happens everyone is broken up into 6 groups of 12-15 people.
Each group is led by a "Deputy" who guides them through the hotel to six distinct locations. Four locations have actors, whom the audience can interact with, performing scenes. The other two rooms are for evidence-gathering and small-group theorizing.
At the end of the night, all parties return to the ballroom and audience members choose who they think the murderer is. If they guess correctly, their ballot is put into a drawing for a prize, which varies depending based on the day.
Up to 100 people can sign up for any given performance and the price varies for the different days.
Bauer said that the event is Wright on the Park's largest and main fundraiser during the year. The other way Wright On The Park raises funds is through memberships for individuals and businesses.
