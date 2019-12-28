Mason City's Suzie Q set for late-January, early February, re-opening

Renovating the interior also ate up a good deal of time because the diner first needed to have all of its infrastructure emptied. Parts of the floor and the walls had to be replaced and the counter area had to be rebuilt and re-tiled, which is work that is still happening.

"The tile job will look different than before but I won't go into too much detail because we want it to be a surprise," Lytle teased.

Once that's done, equipment will be installed and the new counter will go in.

Tiding over

While that extensive work was going on, Lytle and head cook Stephanie Zick spent a good deal of their summer promoting the Mason City institution online and in-person at the farmer's market on Fridays.

Each week that they were out there in a food truck, Lytle and Zick spotlighted a different item that would make its way onto the revamped menu. One week it would be milkshakes. Another week they'd be grilling chicken sandwiches or making BLTs.

And, if that weren't enough, Lytle would also be running food polls on Facebook that almost gave a participatory feel in crafting the new menu.

Not that everything's up for discussion.