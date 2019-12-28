Mason City's Suzie Q set for late-January, early February, re-opening

When Mason City resident Tahmyrah Lytle took over ownership of Suzie Q diner with her business partner Eric Michels in late March, she said she thought the 72-year-old establishment would be ready to go after a quick makeover.
"We thought that we only really needed to deep clean, repaint, fix a stool or two, replace some equipment, and then we'd be ready to open up again," Lytle said.
But that's not quite what happened.
According to Lytle, the old counter was rusted and corroded under several layers of old cabinet lining, wallpaper and paint. She said that the walls were covered in tile board paneling that had become greasy, moldy and stained. Parts of the floor needed to be patched, including a giant hole left by the original, defunct cooler.
"We discovered that the place was in pretty rough shape, clearly due to years of existing as a popular greasy spoon in downtown Mason City," Lytle joked.
Coming soon
Soon enough though, after months and months of work, Lytle said that the diner will be back in tip-top shape and ready to open in late-January or early-February.
She said that one of the things that took the longest to get right was rewiring the whole building, which will now be in the modern age with WiFi.
Renovating the interior also ate up a good deal of time because the diner first needed to have all of its infrastructure emptied. Parts of the floor and the walls had to be replaced and the counter area had to be rebuilt and re-tiled, which is work that is still happening.
"The tile job will look different than before but I won't go into too much detail because we want it to be a surprise," Lytle teased.
Once that's done, equipment will be installed and the new counter will go in.
You have free articles remaining.
Tiding over
While that extensive work was going on, Lytle and head cook Stephanie Zick spent a good deal of their summer promoting the Mason City institution online and in-person at the farmer's market on Fridays.
Each week that they were out there in a food truck, Lytle and Zick spotlighted a different item that would make its way onto the revamped menu. One week it would be milkshakes. Another week they'd be grilling chicken sandwiches or making BLTs.
And, if that weren't enough, Lytle would also be running food polls on Facebook that almost gave a participatory feel in crafting the new menu.
Not that everything's up for discussion.
As Zick joked previously, "You definitely can't touch that Spic-N-Span Tenderloin tenderloin."
The motivation
"At the end of the day, we wanted to do everything that we could to ensure that the Suzie Q Cafe is able to serve the community for the next several decades to come," Lytle said.
She sees all the physical and promotional work as a necessary part of process. So with things out of the way now, there'll be less to worry about in the immediate future.
"This is our way of giving back," Lytle went on to say. "And we look forward to sharing the refreshed diner with all of its fans."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.