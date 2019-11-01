{{featured_button_text}}

The Iowa Poultry Association honored Mason City resident Bart Pals with its Honorary Member Award at its annual meeting last month.

Pals has raised all types of poultry, including commercial and purebred. Living in Mason City for the last 40 years, he has settled on raising bantams. He has been awarded "Master Exhibitor" by both the American Poultry Association and the American Bantam Association.

Pals has served as vice president of the American Poultry Association and is current chair of the Standard of Perfection Revision Committee. He is also on the board of the Iowa Poultry Association.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments