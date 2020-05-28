Mason City Principal employees told to work from home permanently

Employees who work in Mason City's Principal Financial Group will now be working from home – permanently.
The company confirmed in a statement late Thursday that employees in four of its U.S. service locations – Cedar Falls, Mason City, Spokane, Washington; and Grand Island, Nebraska – will transition to working remotely.
Principal's integration of Wells Fargo's Institutional Retirement & Trust business and the ongoing pandemic brought on the move, according to the company.
"The disruption of COVID-19 has tested and proven the ability of our service teams to maintain quality care while working remotely – reinforcing that great work can be done anywhere," wrote Lonnetta Ragland, a spokesperson for Principal, in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
The decision comes on the heels of the Des Moines-based company announcing that 23 percent of its staff globally will take anywhere from a 7.5% to 25% pay cut, according to a story in the Des Moines Register.
Principal employs 6,500 statewide. Ragland did not say in her statement how many people worked in the building on 111 W State St. Nor did she say what the company plans to do with the building in the future.
"Looking ahead, leveraging both physical service locations and a remote workforce in our service model allows us to maintain the best talent for our customers, provides greater flexibility to our employees, continues to support employment in these communities, and creates efficiencies over the long-term," Ragland said in the statement.
The building is owned by Principal and has a taxable value of $9.438 million.
