Mason City Principal employees told to work from home permanently

Employees who work in Mason City's Principal Financial Group will now be working from home – permanently.

The company confirmed in a statement late Thursday that employees in four of its U.S. service locations – Cedar Falls, Mason City, Spokane, Washington; and Grand Island, Nebraska – will transition to working remotely.

Principal's integration of Wells Fargo's Institutional Retirement & Trust business and the ongoing pandemic brought on the move, according to the company.

"The disruption of COVID-19 has tested and proven the ability of our service teams to maintain quality care while working remotely – reinforcing that great work can be done anywhere," wrote Lonnetta Ragland, a spokesperson for Principal, in a statement released Thursday afternoon.