Mason City Municipal Airport looking at possible expansion, waiting for new flight provider

For right now, the Mason City Municipal Airport is in a slight holding pattern.

Last month, Airport Manager David Sims sent out a press release to announce that, after six years of service from Air Choice One, officials were looking to make a switch to SkyWest Airlines. As a part of the process, the recommendation, which came from the Mason City Airport Commission, needed to clear through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

At this moment, that hasn't happened yet, but Sims said that airport officials are readying for when an official selection might come.

One major thing officials are having to look at is whether or not the terminal building, as it currently exists, would be able to handle increased traveler capacity that could come with SkyWest as the provider.

"We’re already starting to do some work with some architects to kind of figure that part out. Whether we can accommodate it in an existing building or if there’ll have to be expansion," Sims said.

