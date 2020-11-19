 Skip to main content
Mason City Municipal Airport looking at possible expansion, waiting for new flight provider
Mason City Municipal Airport looking at possible expansion, waiting for new flight provider

Mason City Municipal Airport

The Mason City Municipal Airport terminal.

For right now, the Mason City Municipal Airport is in a slight holding pattern. 

Last month, Airport Manager David Sims sent out a press release to announce that, after six years of service from Air Choice One, officials were looking to make a switch to SkyWest Airlines. As a part of the process, the recommendation, which came from the Mason City Airport Commission, needed to clear through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

At this moment, that hasn't happened yet, but Sims said that airport officials are readying for when an official selection might come. 

One major thing officials are having to look at is whether or not the terminal building, as it currently exists, would be able to handle increased traveler capacity that could come with SkyWest as the provider.

"We’re already starting to do some work with some architects to kind of figure that part out. Whether we can accommodate it in an existing building or if there’ll have to be expansion," Sims said.

Some of that work is happening locally with Bergland + Cram but can only go so far until an official selection is made and the airport's future needs are better understood. 

"We’re kind of sitting here with our fingers crossed hoping for the DoT to make a selection," Sims said.

Sims said that the hope is to start with a new provider by March 1, 2021, but again, that depends on the Department of Transportation and how fast officials there make a pick. 

In that press release from October, the proposal from SkyWest was to have 12 weekly flights from Mason City to Chicago O'Hare International Airport using 50-seat regional jets that are operating as United Express carriers. 

Though SkyWest is a regional service provider based out of St. George, Utah, it bills itself as serving millions monthly because of its contracts with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

