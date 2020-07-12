Mason City mainstay marks 100 years

Northwestern Steakhouse history

1892- Anthony "Tony" Papouchis is born in Greece.

1912- Tony Papouchis immigrates to the United States to join a cousin, Gus, in Mason City, Iowa. A year later, Tony Papouchis goes back to Greece for a three-year tour in the Greek Army. According to him, he spent his time there as a cook where he started to build his recipes.

1920- Northwestern Steakhouse is opened by Pete Maduras and Tony Papouchis in a neighborhood called "Northwestern Row." At that time it was referred to as "Pete's Place" and sold 25 cent T-bone steaks to workers from the nearby cement plants.

1954- Pete's Place moved to 304 16th St. NW where the restaurant still operates today.

1965- The restaurant was sold to Tony Papouchis and was renamed "Northwestern Steakhouse" to reflect its location in Mason City.

1991- Tony Papouchis passes away and the restaurant is left to his son Bill and Bill's wife Ann. Both put in a number of hours with Tony at the restaurant learning recipes and hearing stories from the old country.

2020- Northwestern Steakhouse marks 100 years. Though it's been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months, the restaurant's been offering carryout to hungry patrons.