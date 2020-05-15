Mason City Friday Night Live series going virtual this summer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When a pandemic prevents partying, take the partying online.

That's what Main Street Mason City has opted to do with its annual summer series "Friday Night Live."

In a normal, non-plague year, the series would be kickstarting in early June, but because of the still very real COVID-19 concerns there will now be a virtual, socially mediated event instead.

"While we are disappointed we will not be able to physically be with our community members for the June Friday Night Live event, we still want to provide an opportunity to connect," Main Street Mason City Executive Director Emily Ginneberge shared in a press release on Thursday afternoon.

According to Ginneberge, the group's board had extended conversations about what the best decision would be and settled on virtual fair for at least the June event. "The safety of our vendors, community members, local businesses, and those who attend the event is our main focus," she said.