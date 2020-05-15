Mason City Friday Night Live series going virtual this summer

When a pandemic prevents partying, take the partying online.
That's what Main Street Mason City has opted to do with its annual summer series "Friday Night Live."
In a normal, non-plague year, the series would be kickstarting in early June, but because of the still very real COVID-19 concerns there will now be a virtual, socially mediated event instead.
"While we are disappointed we will not be able to physically be with our community members for the June Friday Night Live event, we still want to provide an opportunity to connect," Main Street Mason City Executive Director Emily Ginneberge shared in a press release on Thursday afternoon.
According to Ginneberge, the group's board had extended conversations about what the best decision would be and settled on virtual fair for at least the June event. "The safety of our vendors, community members, local businesses, and those who attend the event is our main focus," she said.
The local event's just the latest summer fixture to be impacted this week by COVID-19 concerns. The MacNider Arts Festival had to be pushed back to late August. The Mason City Municipal Band's summer season was canceled entirely. And the Mason City Aquatic Center is staying closed for now.
Even public holiday celebrations for the area are in a wait-and-see mode for the time being.
