Mason City Ford Chrysler has donated $1,400 from their October Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser to the Mercy Cancer Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In the month of October, a donation was made for each new car sold, along with the dealership turning pink to bring awareness to the community in support of breast cancer research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.