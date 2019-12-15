{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Ford Chrysler

Pictured are Luke Schmitt, General Manager, and Kerry Klunder, Mercy Cancer Center.

 Contributed photo

Mason City Ford Chrysler has donated $1,400 from their October Breast Cancer Awareness fundraiser to the Mercy Cancer Center.

In the month of October, a donation was made for each new car sold, along with the dealership turning pink to bring awareness to the community in support of breast cancer research.

