Mason City food bank to temporarily close due to COVID-19 concerns

After next Wednesday, March 25, Mason City's main food bank will be temporarily closed to area residents.

On that day, Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank is shutting down because of concerns for all of its volunteers who are in the high risk group of being most gravely affected by COVID-19 symptoms.

"(We) don't want to put any clients or volunteers at risk," Hawkeye Harvest volunteer Ozzie Ohl said in an email. "We will close indefinitely at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. We will hope to reopen at some point in April and will keep you posted."

Residents who haven't picked up any March orders have today, Friday, March 20, as well as March 23, March 24 and March 25.

