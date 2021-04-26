Mason City dealership wins award for support of military

Mason City Ford Lincoln Chrysler was recently awarded the highest state level award from the Iowa Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a program of the Department of Defense.

The business received a Pro Patria Award in the small business category for its outstanding support of employees who also serve in the Iowa National Guard and Reserve. Nearly 150 Iowa businesses and organizations were considered for the honor.

“The Pro Patria Award is reserved only for the top three organizations in Iowa,” said Becky Coady, Iowa Committee Chair. “It is presented to those employers who truly rise above in their level of commitment and support of employees who also serve their state and country in the National Guard and Reserve. It’s very difficult for service members to fulfill their military duties, often on short notice, while striving to succeed in their civilian career. Supportive employers are key to the success of these service men and women, as well as the mission of the Iowa National Guard and Reserve.

Mason City Ford Lincoln Chrysler was considered for this award based on a nomination from employee Jason Rahe, who serves in the Iowa Army National Guard.

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between service members and their employers.

