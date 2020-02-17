Mason City Council to consider dam grant, $3 million in property tax abatements

When the Mason City Council meets on Tuesday night, it has a number of financially important items to consider. However, few of the most important items will materialize immediately.
Instead, the six-member group will be looking at things such as approval of a grant for dam work on the Winnebago River, public hearing dates for budgeting matters and issuing some $3.1 million in tax abatements for 31 properties across the city. All things that will be noticeable one day, but not necessarily in the coming days.
Winnebago Dam project
The grant for dam work on the Winnebago River is part of an ongoing plan that will end in the stretch of water running through Mason City becoming more navigable for kayakers as well as fish and other aquatic life.
Most recently, city workers placed a series of rock deflectors and boulders in the river to help focus low flows toward the center of the river channel.
Now, Mason City Operations and Maintenance is looking for approval on a six-figure grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources that it could put toward safety improvements and recreational tweaks on and near "Low Head Dam No. 1" on the Winnebago River.
According to the office's manager, William Stangler, the $125,483 grant would be used on work that primarily involves the design of several large wave features for kayaking and tubing purposes and bolstering navigability.
But Stangler noted in his letter to City Administrator Aaron Burnett that the grant does not fully fund one half of the project and workers will not start until other funding sources can be obtained. Based on past estimates, the cost for all of the work on Dam No. 1 is between $500,000-600,000.
Property tax abatements
An ongoing program that Mason City maintains in order to increase assessed property values, while also bolstering aesthetics, is its "Urban Revitalization Tax Abatement Program" which has expanded enough over the years to allow for most residential properties in the city to qualify.
In 2019, the city's Department of Development Services received 34 applications for the program and is looking to approve 31 at Tuesday Night's meeting.
Based on an estimate from Director of Development Services Steven van Steenhuyse, all of that work would translate to about $3.1 million eventually making its way onto the city's tax rolls. That's about $2 million less than the previous year when the city received 47 applications for 2018.
To meet the eligibility requirements for the abatement, improvements need to increase the assessed value of the property by at least 10% for a single family or duplex property, as well as for an assisted living multi-residence property, and by at least 15% for commercial properties and other multi-residential properties. There is a $75,000 cap on the value that can be abated for new single family and duplex construction.
