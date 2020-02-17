Mason City Council to consider dam grant, $3 million in property tax abatements

When the Mason City Council meets on Tuesday night, it has a number of financially important items to consider. However, few of the most important items will materialize immediately.

Instead, the six-member group will be looking at things such as approval of a grant for dam work on the Winnebago River, public hearing dates for budgeting matters and issuing some $3.1 million in tax abatements for 31 properties across the city. All things that will be noticeable one day, but not necessarily in the coming days.

Winnebago Dam project

The grant for dam work on the Winnebago River is part of an ongoing plan that will end in the stretch of water running through Mason City becoming more navigable for kayakers as well as fish and other aquatic life.

Most recently, city workers placed a series of rock deflectors and boulders in the river to help focus low flows toward the center of the river channel.