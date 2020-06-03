Mason City Council OKs $336,000 agreement to improve Winnebago recreation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Tuesday night's meeting of the Mason City Council was one marked by construction.

Of the 14 total items, five dealt with construction work in some form or fashion.

And one of the biggest of those items on the agenda for the council to consider involves the ongoing Winnebago River dam project aimed at making the stretch of water that runs through Mason City more navigable for kayakers as well as fish and other aquatic life.

There are three specific dam "heads" for the project and before the Tuesday night meeting two of the three had received some sort of funding while one had seen completed construction work.

The city council unanimously approving the $336,000 grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for "Winnebago River Low Head Dam No. 2" now means that some measure of funding is secure for all three of the dam heads.