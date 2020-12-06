Mason City: Construction on hotel could begin in early 2021

But in Clear Lake, construction is underway on a hotel that that city first started planning for in 2019. That particular project doesn't have quite as high of a overall cost as the Mason City project and the finished hotel also won't have the same number of rooms or a skywalk going over a major road.

Despite the delays and then disruptions from the pandemic, Burnett said that he thinks that the financing is close to finishing and that it's not out of the question for actual work to start soon.

"Obviously COVID has made it difficult to set timelines for anything, but I think we can definitely see construction and work start in early 2021," he said.

For now, it all comes down to financing.

The design work for crucial elements such as the skywalk, which will connect The Music Man Square to the hotel, is finished. The development is private so there isn't construction work that needs to go out for bidding. The "Purchase, Sale and Development Agreement" does need to be modified, but that can't happen until financing is locked in. As Burnett explained, "We’re getting the financing outlined clearly so we can make proper modifications to the amendment."