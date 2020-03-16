Mason City Community Schools implement emergency food program

The Mason City Community School District has set up a curbside lunch pick-up program for students ages 1-18 at Roosevelt Elementary and Harding Elementary from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. daily starting Tuesday.

Parents do not need to be present if students are able to pick up the food items themselves. This free meal and snack is being provided for all children 18 and under living in Mason City. The district's plan is to provide this service Monday through Friday while school is not in session. We will continue to monitor and assess this need as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If delivery is needed please contact Sarah Mariner, Food Service Supervisor, at 641-421-4501. We will continue to evaluate and consider expansion of service locations as needed.

What to know:

• Food is to be taken and eaten off of school grounds at the time of pick up.

• Staff will not be available to interact or answer questions during this time.

• Students and parents are not allowed inside the building during this time to honor the need for social distancing.

• At this time, due to federal mandates, each individual receiving a meal needs to be present for pick up.