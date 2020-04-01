Mason City Clinic to serve as outpatient arm of MercyOne

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and the Mason City Clinic have signed a professional services agreement, enhancing the partnership between the two organizations.
Effective April 1, the Mason City Clinic will provide professional specialty services with clinics that will operate as outpatient departments of MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. The ancillary departments, such as Imaging and Physical Therapy, will remain under Mason City Clinic operation. The services included in the agreement are:
- Allergy/Immunology
- Bariatric Surgery
- Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy
- Gastroenterology
- General Surgery
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- Neurology
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Podiatry
- Psychiatry
- Urology
The MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center, previously known as the Mercy Heart and Vascular Institute, has operated under a similar professional services agreement since 2013.
The two organizations entered into the agreement to bolster physician recruitment efforts and ensure strategic alignment. The goal of the agreement is to:
- Increase the number of providers to ensure continuity and expanded availability of specialty physician services in the region
- Improve outreach specialist physician coverage
- Improve ability to recruit new specialist physicians
- Coordinated governance structure to align with hospital strategic and operational needs
- Less confusion for consumers as many think it already is the same organization.
- Provide a complete range of health care specialty services to north Iowa and southern Minnesota under the MercyOne brand.
The psychiatry office operated by Mason City Clinic will move to the lower level of the Mason City Clinic building. All other of the impacted departments will remain in their current locations. Patients will continue to call and register for appointments in the same way they do now.
