The Mason City Clinic Charitable Giving Committee recently awarded grants to several organizations in the North Iowa area.
According to a release, the Charitable Giving Committee, which was established in 1990, supports funding for projects that enhance health, safety and educational programs in North Iowa communities.
“We feel it is important as an organization to give back to the communities we serve, and this committee structure provides us an organized approach for our corporate giving,” said committee president Dr. Mark Mulkey.
Committee members are: Drs. Timothy Dettmer, Harsha Jayawardena, Mark Lassise, Timothy Mulholland, Mark Mulkey, and René Recinos.
2019 Charitable Grant Awards:
• Health: Clear Lake School District, $2,380; Exceptional Opportunities, Inc., $860; Francis Lauer, $1,250; North Iowa Farmers Market, $540; One Vision, $1,000; Roosevelt Elementary School, $1,800.
• Education: Charles H. MacNider Museum, $3,000; Mason City Foundation, $2,000; Mason City High School Tennis Booster Club, $2,000; Mason City Public Library, $3,600; NIACC, $4,070; Boy Scout Troop 1078, $1,500; United Way of North Central Iowa, $1,500.
• Safety: City of Mason City-Fire Department, $5,000; City of Mason City-Police Department, $1,250; Mason City Youth Baseball Association, $1,700.
• Building and Reconstruction: Living Free Ministry, $1,800; River City Sculptures on Parade, Inc., $8,750.
Mason City Clinic is a group of physician specialists serving over 14 counties in the North Iowa Area. Organizations may access an application on our website at www.mcclinic.com or by calling (641)-494-5400.
