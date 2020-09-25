Mason City Chamber's annual meeting, 'The Show Must Go On'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chamber of Commerce will hold its 104th Annual Meeting entitled “The Show Must Go On” from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Cinema West Theater.

Tickets are $25.

The Chamber Board of Directors is rolling out the red carpet and encouraging attendees to dress up in black tie attire. The Chamber has reserved all 10 auditoriums for the premiere of the Annual Meeting video, which will allow ample space for attendees to maintain physical distance, while safely enjoying the show. Masks are encouraged.

Board Chairman Tyler Kerr from REG – Mason City, LLC will comment on the chamber’s accomplishments and current initiatives, and recipients of the Business of the Year, Boss of the Year, and other annual awards will be announced. Outgoing board members Rodney Huber from Huber Supply, Scott Smith from Diamond Jo Casino, and Jamie Nelson from Coloff Media will be recognized for their service.

The chamber promotes community and economic development to benefit chamber members and the North Iowa region.

For more information or to register for the annual meeting, go to the Chamber website at www.masoncityia.com or call 641-423-5724.

