Mason City Chamber of Commerce honors staples of the community

In every conceivable way, 2020 has been a rough year. The COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for upending the personal, the political and the professional in every possible field. At bare minimum, everyone has had to deal with disruptions caused by the virus.
But those disruptions haven't all spelled permanent doom. There have been ways through. People have adapted or tried to adapt. Businesses have reinvented on the fly.
On the local level, the Mason City Chamber of Commerce met Thursday morning for its annual meeting to honor some of those businesses and organizations that did their best to recalibrate and keep going in 2020.
This year's annual meeting, the 104th such event, had the theme of "The Show Must Go On," appropriate given the way 2020 has shaken out, and was held at the Cinema West Theatre which only re-opened in August after months of closure. The program was simultaneously presented as a movie in the theatre's ten auditoriums so that there could be appropriate social distancing.
One of the top prizes for the event, the "Business of the Year Award," went to Bill and Ann Papouchis of Northwestern Steakhouse whose restaurant celebrated 100 years of serving up filet mignons and Greek spaghetti this year.
The couple would have marked the event with a birthday blowout in July, but COVID put a kibosh on that. They had to close from March through May, which is when they started doing carryout orders again. More recently, they made dine-in available with new safety measures put in place.
Among other top awards, Matt Curtis, owner-operator at Wayne’s Ski & Cycle, took home the "Boss of the Year Award" after his nomination was submitted by staff members.
The release from the Chamber of Commerce noted that Curtis was described by employees as "a caring leader with a deep commitment to the physical and mental well-being of his customers and staff."
Support Local Journalism
Curtis took over ownership of the business from Wayne Blaisdell in 2004 after spending a decade as the store's manager. Blaisdell began in the retail business in 1969 in Rochester, Minn., where he was a salesman for Tyrol Ski and Sports. In 1976, he opened a branch store in Regency Square Mall in Mason City. In November 1998, Wayne's became of the first businesses to open on Fourth Street Southwest. In 2020, the store moved from there to 15 Sixth St. SW.
The Chamber of Commerce also has its "Workplace Wellness Award," which is perhaps even more meaningful in a year such as this.
That honor went out to two different manufacturers with operations in Mason City: Assa Abloy-Curries and Smithfield Foods. The Chamber of Commerce's release notes that those businesses were chosen for their "on-site clinics and testing, remote work, and re-working production lines to accommodate physical distancing."
Recently, the meat-packing facility had to undergo nearly $1 million in renovations to allow for additional social distancing.
Beyond strictly business, the Chamber of Commerce also recognized Waldo Smeby as its "Distinguished Citizen" and Abigail Lee of Lee Realty as "Ambassador of the Year."
Smeby was honored for his role in creating the Jan Again Foundation which has worked on Mason City’s Blue Zones Project and the new MercyOne Behavioral Health Center.
Lee, who is a committee member, received her award "in recognition of her commitment and hard work."
Stories of the week from the Globe Gazette
Catch up on the news you might have missed this week:
Early Wednesday morning, Bill Clausen got a surprise phone call from the Mason City Police Department asking why his truck was parked haphazar…
JOHNSTON — Iowa is breaking with federal guidance on quarantine recommendations in a move that could allow more school students to remain in s…
The latest COVID-19 update from the Cerro Gordo Joint Information Center:
Kathy Weidner has been on kind of a building kick lately.
"It’s giving us a picture of what is going on right now rather than having to wait."
Two women are facing drug charges after being caught with a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Northwood on Saturday.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL freshman Lydia Maas won by two minutes. St. Ansgar junior Riley Witt followed it up with his own dominant win. Two standout performances happened Thursday night at Central Springs.
Every Monday, the Newman Catholic offensive line goes into the film room steeped with anticipation.
In the winter of 2019, James Jennings made a decision to be happy.
"Bullets just hit everybody."
State government closed a rocky fiscal 2020 budget year with a $305.5 million surplus aided by billions of federal stimulus dollars, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.
A local contractor will begin working on the Buddy Holly Place street reconfiguration project in Clear Lake in October.
DES MOINES — A baby girl, born Sept. 13, is now in the custody of the state, marking the 45th time Iowa’s “safe haven” law has been used since…
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.