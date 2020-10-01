Mason City Chamber of Commerce honors staples of the community

One of the top prizes for the event, the "Business of the Year Award," went to Bill and Ann Papouchis of Northwestern Steakhouse whose restaurant celebrated 100 years of serving up filet mignons and Greek spaghetti this year.

The couple would have marked the event with a birthday blowout in July, but COVID put a kibosh on that. They had to close from March through May, which is when they started doing carryout orders again. More recently, they made dine-in available with new safety measures put in place.

Among other top awards, Matt Curtis, owner-operator at Wayne’s Ski & Cycle, took home the "Boss of the Year Award" after his nomination was submitted by staff members.

The release from the Chamber of Commerce noted that Curtis was described by employees as "a caring leader with a deep commitment to the physical and mental well-being of his customers and staff."

