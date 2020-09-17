Mason City Chamber Cup event sets stage for team-building, friendly competition

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thee Mason City Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Chamber Cup event in Central Park on Thursday.

Eight teams of four from area businesses and organizations competed for bragging rights in a series of relays and physical challenges.

The Globe Gazette, Chris' Kettle Corn, Bergland and Cram, First Citizens Bank, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp, ServPro, 98.7 KISS Country, and Memorial Park Cemetery participated in the games, which included jump roping, power walking, chair racing, a paper airplane race and a cheer competition.

Chris' Kettle Corn took home the first-place trophy. And the Globe Gazette's Jared McNett walked away with the award for Best Hair.

Organizers say they are considering making the Chamber Cup a recurring event.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

