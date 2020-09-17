Mason City Chamber Cup event sets stage for team-building, friendly competition

Thee Mason City Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Chamber Cup event in Central Park on Thursday.
Eight teams of four from area businesses and organizations competed for bragging rights in a series of relays and physical challenges.
The Globe Gazette, Chris' Kettle Corn, Bergland and Cram, First Citizens Bank, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp, ServPro, 98.7 KISS Country, and Memorial Park Cemetery participated in the games, which included jump roping, power walking, chair racing, a paper airplane race and a cheer competition.
Chris' Kettle Corn took home the first-place trophy. And the Globe Gazette's Jared McNett walked away with the award for Best Hair.
Organizers say they are considering making the Chamber Cup a recurring event.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.