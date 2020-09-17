 Skip to main content
Mason City Chamber Cup event sets stage for team-building, friendly competition
Mason City Chamber Cup event sets stage for team-building, friendly competition

Chamber Cup jump rope

Globe Gazette reporter Ashley Stewart jumps rope with the help of reporters Gunnar Davis (left) and Shane Lantz at the Chamber Cup event on Thursday.

Thee Mason City Chamber of Commerce hosted its inaugural Chamber Cup event in Central Park on Thursday.

Eight teams of four from area businesses and organizations competed for bragging rights in a series of relays and physical challenges.

Chamber Cup - chair race

A office chair race gets underway at the Chamber Cup in Mason City on Thursday.

The Globe Gazette, Chris' Kettle Corn, Bergland and Cram, First Citizens Bank, North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp, ServPro, 98.7 KISS Country, and Memorial Park Cemetery participated in the games, which included jump roping, power walking, chair racing, a paper airplane race and a cheer competition.

Chamber Cup - power walking

A power-walking race gets started at the Chamber Cup in Mason City on Thursday.

Chris' Kettle Corn took home the first-place trophy. And the Globe Gazette's Jared McNett walked away with the award for Best Hair.

Chamber Cup - first prize

Chris' Kettle Corn's team, "Poppin' Fresh" claims the first-place trophy at the Mason City Chamber Cup on Thursday.

Organizers say they are considering making the Chamber Cup a recurring event.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette.

