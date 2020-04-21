Mason City celebrates spate of awards, moves to approve work on historic fire station

Even as a global pandemic and its attendant global recession have dominated nearly all facets of life in the past month-plus, Mason City government attempted to point to some bright spots during its city council meeting on Tuesday night.
Almost from the jump: City Administrator Aaron Burnett took care to mention during his monthly report that as local government has adjusted to the realities of COVID-19 it has also been recognized with several state and national honors. The city's currently listed as a finalist for the National Civic League's 2020 "All-American City Award" which honors cities that use "civic engagement practices that are inspirational, inclusive and promising in their ability to unite members of the community."
Along with that, Mason City was recently announced as a winner of a "Game Changer Award" for the development and opening of the downtown multipurpose arena (which is currently at a standstill because of COVID-19 concerns but was booking events before the shutdowns). That push pre-COVID is something Burnett pointed out near the end of his time.
"This drive towards building our community's future will ensure that the struggles of the response to COVID will not derail our positive momentum that was created prior to the pandemic," he said.
During the actual meeting itself, city council attempted to add to that sense of momentum. And one way it tried to build toward the future is bolster the past.
Via Zoom, the council voted unanimously (6-0) to approve a contract for roof work on the 80-year-old South Federal Fire Station.
After several tweaks and updates to the plans, the council chose to award an $86,422 contract to Black Hawk Roof Company out of Cedar Falls to complete improvements that City Engineer Mark Rahm has called "imperative" to the preservation of the New Deal-era project done in the Art Deco style (one of only two Art Deco structures left in the city).
Second Ward Councilman Will Symonds asked Rahm if the building would need additional preservative work done once the roof is completed and according to Rahm it could perhaps use some exterior work.
"But structurally the building is sound," Rahm made clear.
Once finished, the South Federal Fire Station would be eligible to be added to the National Register of Historic Places which supports public and private efforts to "identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archaeological resources."
However, Burnett said that the process for that is "involved" and does cost. So that might be award that Mason City waits on for just a bit.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
