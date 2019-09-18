When winter keeps North Iowans indoors, backyard bird feeders can provide an ever-changing source of live entertainment outside the window.
“We don’t feed the birds necessarily because they need us, but because we like to watch them,” said Ellen Montgomery, owner of The Basic Birder shop at 707 1st St. NW, Mason City. “There are a lot of year-round beautiful birds here: cardinals, blue jays, chickadees, nuthatches, and most woodpeckers. Coming into winter, they really start hitting the feeders.”
Montgomery, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, started the local shop 24 years ago after leaving her job at a large corporation during management buyouts.
“I had this in my head for a long time," she said. "It’s my hobby gone berserk."
Now retired, Montgomery turned over day-to-day operations to her daughter, Kelly Biery, manager, and granddaughter Bree Adams. She has also passed along her lifetime of knowledge about local wild birds and their habits.
“It’s definitely a family affair,” Montgomery said.
Biery and Adams are in the process of brightening up the shop this fall with fresh paint, a new sign out front, and other updates.
The Basic Birder offers everything needed year-round to attract native wild birds to North Iowa backyards, as well as garden art and related gifts.
“Bird feeders don’t change a lot seasonally. But our store is the only place in December you’ll be able to buy a hummingbird feeder for a Christmas present,” Montgomery said. “We have things everybody else sells out of seasonally.”
In the lives of North Iowa birds, Montgomery said spring is always "big, big, big" with tropical migrants coming back. This time of year, activity at backyard feeders is quieter.
“Birds are molting, getting new winter feathers, and there is lots of natural food available.” she said, noting that any time is good to establish a feeder in your yard. “Birds are creatures of habit. The more feeders you have and the longer they are in place, the more and more different kinds of birds you’ll get.”
In preparation for winter weather, a heated birdbath is a good addition to feeders, Montgomery said.
“Water is often harder for birds to find in winter than food," she said. "Bird bath heaters have improved dramatically, so they don’t take much power, no more than a light bulb. Birds need water to drink. If they eat snow, they’re liable to freeze to death.”
The Basic Birder carries a great variety of feeders, houses and high-quality food to suit the habits of North Iowa wild bird species.
You have free articles remaining.
“One of the biggest sellers is finch feeders, for nyjer seed and fine sunflower hearts,” said Biery. “A lot of people think finches leave in winter, but gold finches stay, though they are no longer brilliant yellow.”
Other winter finches that show up in North Iowa are pine siskin and common redpolls. Fall mesh feeders are for clingers, like chickadees and nuthatches.
They also offer squirrel feeders or squirrel-proof bird feeders and baffles, depending on your attitude about the critters.
Bird houses are available year round here, for the particular needs of all kinds of species.
“We insist on our bird houses being functional,” Montgomery said. “There are lots of cutesy houses on the market that aren’t really safe for birds.”
Besides bringing beauty to backyards and dormant gardens by encouraging birds, The Basic Birder provides art to enhance area gardens.
“Seasonally, we have the biggest selection anywhere of garden and house flags and mailbox covers,” Montgomery said.
She said the colorful flags, for staking in the yard or mounting on the house, come in themes to change with the time of year, from bright spring flower designs to winter snowmen and cardinals.
Decorated art poles, which Biery said are “virtually indestructible,” can brighten up the garden year-round. Kinetic sculptures on posts, called spinners, range from knee-high to taller than a person. Other yard decorations at the shop include bird baths and solar art.
“Also very popular are our wind chimes made in America,” Montgomery said.
Additional gift ideas with a bird or garden theme round out the displays, including greeting cards, jigsaw puzzles, flour-sack towels, and decorative items.
One advantage of the shop’s location is a large backyard set up with several bird feeders.
“It’s live entertainment with no cover charge,” Montgomery said with a laugh. “People can come in and get a taste of spring in the middle of winter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.