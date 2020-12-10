Mason City Arena has $100,000 in debt during COVID

Along with cost-saving measures and possible reserve usage, Pauly said that events are already being rescheduled and planned for 2021 which would be the biggest boon for the arena.

That inaugural rock concert to christen the venue with live music is now set for April. In the summertime, Pauly said there's going to be concert series. The mixed martial arts event will happen sometime in the coming year.

"We want to make sure we can hit the ground running," Pauly said.

To do that as safely as possible, Pauly said that he's in meetings twice a month with other small arena managers and going through best practices.

"You have to be forward thinking," he said. "As things are getting better, we need to be having that game plan of what do the next steps look like."

In the interim, one thing that has sustained the arena somewhat are events with the Bulls. There's limited capacity so revenues aren't anywhere closed to what they would've been during a playoff run earlier in the year but they're not nothing either.

What also complicates all of this is the novelty of the space.