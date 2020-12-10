Mason City Arena has $100,000 in debt during COVID

When 2020 started, Mason City officials were bullish about the brand-new multipurpose arena downtown.
According to Superintendent of Recreation Brian Pauly, the space had already been booked for a concert, a mixed martial arts event and family fun nights with the North Iowa Youth Center, as well as least a dozen graduation parties throughout May and June. That's not including tentative plans to try and bring in events such as a a weeklong kid-focused series hosted by Nerf, the toy foam company.
With a blend of such events plus fixed dates for hockey from the North Iowa Bulls and Mason City Youth Hockey, the aim was for about a half million dollars in revenue through arena fees, concerts and concessions.
"Once people were going to start seeing the arena and its full potential, I was really excited because I just thought it was going to snowball from there," Pauly said.
That's not how the year played out. Instead, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, the snowball stopped rolling downhill. Any momentum was shunted.
Now, as 2021 approaches, city officials are trying to plan with a lot of unknown variables and at least $100,000 of debt.
In the most recent city council packet, from Dec. 1, the arena's year-to-date revenues through the end of August are listed at $53,373.17, while expenses are tallied to be $153,983.51.
Pauly does note there that staff is constantly looking for ways to hold non-fixed costs as low as possible during the pandemic while also including that General Fund reserves might need to be used to cover any deficit that's still in the fund in May.
At the start of the year, Mason City had $6,512,361 of General Fund reserves on a cash basis. They got as low as just above $5 million in August but ticked up to $8.34 million in October which is above the fund balance policy of $4.9 million.
Along with cost-saving measures and possible reserve usage, Pauly said that events are already being rescheduled and planned for 2021 which would be the biggest boon for the arena.
That inaugural rock concert to christen the venue with live music is now set for April. In the summertime, Pauly said there's going to be concert series. The mixed martial arts event will happen sometime in the coming year.
Support Local Journalism
"We want to make sure we can hit the ground running," Pauly said.
To do that as safely as possible, Pauly said that he's in meetings twice a month with other small arena managers and going through best practices.
"You have to be forward thinking," he said. "As things are getting better, we need to be having that game plan of what do the next steps look like."
In the interim, one thing that has sustained the arena somewhat are events with the Bulls. There's limited capacity so revenues aren't anywhere closed to what they would've been during a playoff run earlier in the year but they're not nothing either.
What also complicates all of this is the novelty of the space.
"We have an idea of what we think will work but we don’t know exactly what will work because we’ve never had a multipurpose arena in Mason City," Pauly put it. There's no set in stone event type for the arena to host which means that officials are getting calls about auto shows and concerts alike.
That particular newness is what has Pauly optimistic heading into an uncertain 2021. With or without the pandemic, the arena can still be almost anything.
He said his optimism is also buoyed by a string of other new fixtures of downtown such as the forthcoming pavilion or any number of businesses that have gone in to Southbridge Mall.
"I see a lot of positive things happening downtown and once we get through COVID and get the vaccine I think we come back twice as strong with all this energy downtown."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett's five memorable stories from 2020
In a year dominated by a deadly pandemic, there was still much to be inspired by and find hope in throughout North Iowa.
Back in the days when as many 2.7 million pay phones dotted the American landscape, this stalwart of Rockwell had functionality. It was needed.
When it comes to cutting a rug, age is just a number.
A small but dedicated group of Charles City residents is trying to keep history alive.
Mason City restaurant owner Maria Villegas is doing her part to bring back the North End while bringing residents an authentic taste from fart…
The Deling family in Swea City has had to help their son Corbin navigate a lot in his young life. For the past year, they've been pushing the …
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.