Mason City applies for nationwide bike program award

Every year, the League of American Bicyclists assesses all 50 states in terms of their bicycle friendliness.
It's a process the blends residents, local area bicyclists, and bike advocates in an attempt to get them to better understanding biking in their area and how it could be improved.
Through the process, which is the Bicycle Friendly Community program, the 140-year-old League looks at metrics such as the number of bike lanes and bike trails in a given community, as well as the safety of riding in a given area and the training options offered in those areas. Communities that do well in those metrics stand a chance of being named a "Bicycle Friendly Community."
In 2019, Iowa placed 26th out of 50 for bicycle friendliness. So about as average possible. Iowa's neighbor-to-the-north, Minnesota, finished third behind Washington and Oregon.
Mason City's part
This year, Mason City's applying for "Bicycle Friendly Community" status and if enough Iowa communities like it also apply the state could shift upward.
According to the League of American Bicyclists, in Iowa there are currently eight bicycle-friendly communities listed including: Ames, Bettendorf, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Des Moines, Iowa City and University Heights.
And though all of those cities have bigger populations than Mason City, save for Coralville and University Heights, Mason City isn't hurting for biking options.
Based on data maintained by the city, Mason City offers 12 park, bike route and trail options including: the East Park trails, the Willow Creek trail and the Zerbel trail. City officials are currently pursuing the completion of the High Line Trail by 2021 which would run nearly six miles, north to south, and help bolster access to a variety of recreational activities and destinations.
In addition, the city's rolled out a bike-sharing program that has experienced disappointments but also provides residents with relatively inexpensive and easy access to temporary bike transit.
You have free articles remaining.
"We’re kind of in the middle there but headed in the right direction with a lot of great ideas and things put in place like the shared public ways," area cyclist Matt Curtis said of Mason City's standing in terms of bike friendliness.
Curtis, who is a board member for Spin Devo, which helps promote cycling for junior cyclists, went on to say that more trails and more wayfinding signage are "a huge part" of how Mason City can continue to improve that standing. "We’ve started a lot of those processes. The High Line Trail is a huge component and will make a lot of our existing trails make more sense."
How it works
The Bicycle Friendly Community Public Survey depends on public input through a series of online questions about things such as the amount of bike paths and trails but also the frequency of use for residents in a community and changes they'd like to see made to biking in their area. Along with communities, businesses and universities are also assessed.
Since the creation of the Bicycle Friendly Community program in 1995, the League of American Bicyclists notes there have been over 1500 community applications processed and there are currently 488 recognized as Bicycle Friendly Communities along with almost 100 Honorable Mention communities.
City officials elsewhere in the country have acknowledged the impact even just the designation can have for their community.
Northampton, Massachusetts Director of Planning and Development Wayne Feiden is quoted by the League website as saying "It built recognition of what we have done, which helps getting funding for the very long list of what we still have to do. Having the honor actually made it easier for us to give a frank assessment of where we lag and help build political support for future phases."
BFC awards are recognized for four years. The next BFC deadline is 1:59 p.m., Aug. 12. The survey is accessible through the Mason City website on the “News and Information” page.
Two different city officials were reached for comment, by phone, for this story, and did not respond.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
ICYMI: Stories from the weekend
Take a look at stories from the weekend you may have missed.
After dominating last week’s Top of Iowa conference meet, the Osage wrestling team flexed its muscles again on Saturday at the Class 2A, Secti…
On a night where emotions ran high at West Hancock High School, the top two teams in the Top of Iowa West played one of the most exciting high…
A Coralville man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Kossuth County on Friday for the shooting death of an Algona woman in December.
One dam down. Two to go.
The Winnebago County supervisor who pleaded guilty in December to public intoxication and carrying a firearm while under the influence at a bo…
“Finding Neverland” is coming to Mason City on Feb. 15.
Dozens of colorful kites of all shapes and sizes will fill the sky over Clear Lake on Saturday.
NIACC is asking residents of its 11-county region to approve them taking out $15 million in bonds for various projects throughout the college, focusing on infrastructure, job training and facility upgrades.
Waiting days — maybe longer — for results from caucuses and elections is likely to become common, a University of Iowa political science professor predicts.
Even when things look bleak, veteran Forest City boys basketball coach Dan Rosacker knows that his Indians can still be dangerous.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price, under immense pressure following the state's presidential caucus debacle, s…
Well, that didn't last long. The ordinance will start at 7 p.m. Friday night.
A man was arrested after his vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Mitchell County Friday Night.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.