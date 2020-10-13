Mason City Airport looking for new service provider

By March of the coming the year, Mason City air travelers may well be flying the friendly skies with a new name.

After six years of service from Air Choice One, the Mason City Airport Commission recently recommended a new provider, SkyWest Airlines, for the Mason City Municipal Airport. That recommendation still needs to go through the U.S. Department of Transportation, but if it clears, service from SkyWest would begin in March 2021.

According to a press release from Mason City Municipal Airport David Sims, SkyWest Airlines is proposing 12 weekly flights from Mason City to Chicago O'Hare International Airport using 50-seat regional jets that are operating as United Express carriers. Though SkyWest is a regional service provider based out of St. George, Utah, it bills itself as serving millions monthly because of its contracts with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

"Their proposal will allow travelers to seamlessly travel from Mason City on United Airlines to hundreds of destinations around the globe," the press release read.

