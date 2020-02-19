Mason City Airport hits milestone, unlocks $600,000 in federal funding

Eight thousand.
In the past two years, Air Choice One, the air service provider at the Mason City Municipal Airport, has had more than 8,000 passenger boardings with the number in 2019 being around 8,100 total.
And because they hit that number with the airport, it means the municipal hub is now open to additional funding from the federal government.
According to Mason City Airport Manager David Sims, the Federal Aviation Administration uses such numbers as determinant for the amount of money an airport receives for funding on special projects. If the number is below 8,000, the airport is only eligible for $150,000 in funds. If the number hits 8,000, the airport can get $600,000 to be used on rehabilitation projects.
Stipulations
"That opens the door for us to do a lot more with these upgrades and improvements to the facility," Sims said. He went on to say that hitting that number is also a better option for federal dollars because it's more secure.
"There is also discretionary funding for us to apply for but we have to compete with other airports and there’s no guarantee," he said.
As for the kinds of projects the money can be used for, the airport has to coordinate and plan with the FAA. The projects have to be meet certain guidelines.
"Only certain types of projects are eligible for FAA funding. I can’t go and build a hanger with those types of funds," Sims acknowledged.
Tuesday night's Mason City council meeting will see some substantial and long-standing finan…
Recent projects
In the past few months, the Mason City Municipal Airport has had rollouts for a number of impactful items.
The Mason City Capital Improvements Program has $4.5 million budgeted for work on a taxiway at the airport which will be offset by $3 million in federal funding.
Back in October, Mason City officials reached agreements with Blue Sky Solar out of Dubuque to place solar panels at the airport, the multipurpose arena and the waste-water treatment plant. According to projections provided by the city, the first-year would result in 2.4 million kilowatts of production and there would be more than $2 million in savings over the 25-year term.
When the 8,000 number was hit, Sims stated in a press release that the airport was happy with the present reality but also keeping an eye on the future.
"We look forward to working with Air Choice One to increase passenger traffic from Mason City, and are excited to see what the future holds."
For their part, Air Choice One President & CEO Shane Storz highlighted his company's relationship history with Mason City and how it had paid off.
"We are proud of our accomplishment and that we have been able to grow the passenger ridership out of Mason City Municipal Airport since we started service in 2014 and we have enjoyed our partnership with the Mason City Municipal Airport and will continue to work hard for the community by providing the best possible air service."
