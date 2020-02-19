Mason City Airport hits milestone, unlocks $600,000 in federal funding

"There is also discretionary funding for us to apply for but we have to compete with other airports and there’s no guarantee," he said.

As for the kinds of projects the money can be used for, the airport has to coordinate and plan with the FAA. The projects have to be meet certain guidelines.

"Only certain types of projects are eligible for FAA funding. I can’t go and build a hanger with those types of funds," Sims acknowledged.

Recent projects

In the past few months, the Mason City Municipal Airport has had rollouts for a number of impactful items.

The Mason City Capital Improvements Program has $4.5 million budgeted for work on a taxiway at the airport which will be offset by $3 million in federal funding.