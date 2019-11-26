When current Mason City Airport Manager Pam Osgood steps down in December after 17 years at the post, there won't be any time between leaders.
After a month-long search for Osgood's replacement, the Mason City Airport Commission has announced that the next manager will be the airport's existing operations supervisor, David Sims.
In a news release, the Mason City Municipal Airport said that Sims, who has been with the transportation hub for the past 13 years, will assume the position on Dec. 9.
A 12-year-veteran of the Clear Lake Fire Department, Sims received his degree in aviation management from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.
Not long after his tenure starts, Sims will be tasked with overseeing a taxiway relocation to expand the airport's parking apron. For the project, the airport is receiving about $3 million through Airport Improvement Program grants from the federal government. The work is in the initial stages and still needs to be: engineered, designed and then bid.
