Mason City a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award

Mason City, Iowa, has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award.
The All-America City Award recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues. The award, given to 10 communities each year, celebrates and recognizes villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.
Mason City was the only city in the state of Iowa selected as a finalist this year. Other cities nominated are: Algoma, Wisconsin; Aurora, Colorado; Belleville, Illinois; Danville, Virginia; Douglasville, Georgia; El Paso, Texas; Franklin, Tennessee; Harlingen, Texas; Highland Park, Illinois; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Logansport, Indiana; Miami Gardens, Florida; Miami Lakes, Florida; Muncie, Indiana; Pitt County, North Carolina; Portsmouth, Ohio; Rancho Cucamonga, California; Roanoke, Virginia; Rochester, New York; Sumter, South Carolina; Topeka, Kansas.
"The recognition as an All-America City will assist us telling the story of Mason City’s comeback," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett via email. "While North Iowa knows about this progress, it is important that travelers, investors, potential residents and businesses across the country know about our momentum in River City."
The finalist communities will compete this June to be recognized as one of 10 All-America Cities for 2020.
Each community will bring a team of residents, nonprofit leaders, business representatives, government officials and young people to participate in presentations and workshops for three days in Denver, Colorado. The 2020 spotlight for the Award is efforts focused on inclusive engagement practices that enhance health and well-being for all, and particularly for populations currently experiencing poorer health outcomes.
Finalist communities’ presentations will bring their written application to life and demonstrate the positive effects of using equitable engagement strategies to address issues such as promoting mental health, addressing obesity and building stronger neighborhoods.