Mason City a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award

Mason City, Iowa, has been selected as a finalist for the 2020 All-America City Award.

The All-America City Award recognizes communities that leverage civic engagement, collaboration, inclusiveness and innovation to successfully address local issues. The award, given to 10 communities each year, celebrates and recognizes villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes and regions that engage residents in innovative, inclusive and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.

Mason City was the only city in the state of Iowa selected as a finalist this year. Other cities nominated are: Algoma, Wisconsin; Aurora, Colorado; Belleville, Illinois; Danville, Virginia; Douglasville, Georgia; El Paso, Texas; Franklin, Tennessee; Harlingen, Texas; Highland Park, Illinois; Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Logansport, Indiana; Miami Gardens, Florida; Miami Lakes, Florida; Muncie, Indiana; Pitt County, North Carolina; Portsmouth, Ohio; Rancho Cucamonga, California; Roanoke, Virginia; Rochester, New York; Sumter, South Carolina; Topeka, Kansas.

"The recognition as an All-America City will assist us telling the story of Mason City’s comeback," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett via email. "While North Iowa knows about this progress, it is important that travelers, investors, potential residents and businesses across the country know about our momentum in River City."