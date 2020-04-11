Mary Hackman receives Wells Fargo President's Club honors
0 comments

Mary Hackman receives Wells Fargo President's Club honors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage recently named Mary Hackman, home mortgage consultant, to its 2020 President’s Club for the 18th consecutive year.

This recognition is based on exceeding sales in 2019 and for providing outstanding customer service.

Mary Hackman has been with Wells Fargo for 22 years and has been in the financial services industry for 30 years.  

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage annually recognizes team members who provide exceptional customer service and rank among the company's top sales producers.

Mary Hackman Glenn

Mary Hackman Glenn

Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, a division of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is a network of mortagage locations and bank branches, online, and via phone.

+1 
Mary Hackman Glenn (print)

Hackman

 Submitted
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News